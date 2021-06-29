Dubai: The Egyptian Criminal Court has sentenced a 33-year-old woman, her lover, and another person, to death for killing her 11-year-old son after he saw her being intimate with her lover during the husband’s absence, local media reported.
The crime dates back to May 2020, when the Minya Security Directorate received a report about the body of an 11-year-old boy being found.
Police investigations revealed the mother, her lover and another person killed the boy after he threatened to inform about the mother’s affair to his father.
“On the night of the crime, the lover agreed with one of his friends to kill the boy. The friend agreed after the lover fabricated a story that the woman was impregnated by her brother, and the 11-year-old was their son,” police records revealed.
The mother then told her child to go to the grocery, where the lover and his friend kidnapped him and strangled him to death.
Upon being arrested and interrogated, the mother confessed that she, her lover and another person were involved in the murder.