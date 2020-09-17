Cairo: Egyptian prosecutors Thursday ordered a famous YouTuber couple remanded for four days pending further interrogation over abuse of their child in a video to generate high traffic purportedly for gaining money, legal sources said.
Ahmad Hassan and his wife Zeinab, known for posting controversial YouTube footage on their personal life, have recently uploaded a prank video showing the wife painting her face black and appearing for her panic-stricken toddler who burst out crying.
They were arrested on Wednesday after the state National Council for Childhood and Motherhood had filed a legal complaint against the parents, accusing them of abusing the child to make money through sharing the video for public viewing.
The council also accused the couple of violating the Egyptian Child Law and commercial exploitation of their infant.
During investigations, Ahmad and his wife denied the accusations, saying the video was purely for amusement, the sources said.
If convicted, they could face up to 25 years in prison and a fine of 500,000 Egyptian pounds (Dh116,279), legal experts said.