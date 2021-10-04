Dubai: A 39-year-old Egyptian man dropped dead while he was in sujood prayer position (prostration) at his workplace in Smouha neighbourhood in Alexandria in northern Egypt, local media reported.
The last moments of the man’s life were captured on a video taken from a surveillance camera installed at his workplace. The video was shared on social media.
Prayers poured in on social media platforms after the video of Ahmed Al Sayyed, a father of three children, who died in sujood position, went viral.