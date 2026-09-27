CCTV captures suspect stuffing several pairs of worshippers’ shoes into his clothing
Dubai: A man has been caught on surveillance camera apparently stealing worshippers’ shoes from a mosque in Damascus and concealing several pairs inside his trousers, according to local media reports.
The incident reportedly took place at a mosque in the Al Midan neighbourhood of the Syrian capital, where CCTV footage showed the man taking shoes left by worshippers before hiding them beneath his clothing.
The unusual method of concealment attracted widespread attention after the video went viral on social media, prompting reactions ranging from disbelief and criticism to sarcastic comments about the lengths taken to carry out the alleged theft.
Local media reported that residents later caught the suspected thief and handed him over to police.
No official statement on the incident had been issued by Syrian authorities at the time of the reports.
The footage has also sparked discussion online about the theft of footwear from mosques, where worshippers traditionally leave their shoes outside prayer areas.