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Viral video shows man hiding stolen mosque shoes in trousers in Damascus

CCTV captures suspect stuffing several pairs of worshippers’ shoes into his clothing

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Viral video from Damascus shows man stealing mosque shoes, hiding multiple pairs in his trousers, sparking outrage and debate over worshippers’ footwear thefts.
Viral video from Damascus shows man stealing mosque shoes, hiding multiple pairs in his trousers, sparking outrage and debate over worshippers’ footwear thefts.
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Dubai: A man has been caught on surveillance camera apparently stealing worshippers’ shoes from a mosque in Damascus and concealing several pairs inside his trousers, according to local media reports.

The incident reportedly took place at a mosque in the Al Midan neighbourhood of the Syrian capital, where CCTV footage showed the man taking shoes left by worshippers before hiding them beneath his clothing.

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The unusual method of concealment attracted widespread attention after the video went viral on social media, prompting reactions ranging from disbelief and criticism to sarcastic comments about the lengths taken to carry out the alleged theft.

Local media reported that residents later caught the suspected thief and handed him over to police.

No official statement on the incident had been issued by Syrian authorities at the time of the reports.

The footage has also sparked discussion online about the theft of footwear from mosques, where worshippers traditionally leave their shoes outside prayer areas.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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