Abu Dhabi: Tunisia’s Public Prosecutor has opened investigation into a wedding ceremony set up in a cemetery in the Mahdia Governorate on the Tunisian coast, which sparked wide-spread outrage among the Tunisians.
The spokesman for the courts of Monastir and Mahdia in Tunisia, Farid Bin Juha, said that the public prosecutor decided to open a judicial investigation for "violating the sanctity of graves", as the judicial police in the Mahdia governorate are looking into the incident, Tunisian media reported.
Bin Juha said an investigation is underway regarding a video clip documenting the holding of a wedding in a cemetery in the ancient city of Mahdia coastal.
Activists shared on Facebook a video showing the holding of a wedding in a cemetery in the ancient city of Mahdia, specifically in the shrine of Sidi Jaber in the Burj Al Ras in the Tunisian Mahdia, denouncing the incident and branding it a "scandal."
The video clip, which received thousands of views, shows a group of Tunisian women celebrating with singing and dancing, while some of them sit on graves instead of chairs, which angered many activists.