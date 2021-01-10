Cairo: Famous Egyptian actor Hady Al Gyar, who performed in dozens of popular television serials, died Sunday due to complications from COVID-19, the actors’ union said. He was 71.
Al Gyar tested positive for the coronavirus and was admitted to a hospital in Cairo where he passed away earlier Sunday. He will be buried later today in his family’s cemetery in the Pyramids area, according to the union.
“The Acting Professions’ Syndicate and Egypt’s artists mourn the death of great artist Hady Al Gyar, the union said.
A graduate of the High Institute for Theatrical Arts, Al Gyar soared to fame in the early 1970s when he participated in the stage comedy “School of Troublemakers” one of the most popular plays in the Arab world.
He also appeared in about 100 TV dramas, playing serious and comic roles. Several of these works have gained wide poularity such as “The Stray Light”, “The Legend”, “Money and Progeny” and “Rebellion”.
He also performed in a number of Egyptian films, the last being the 2016 film “Saber Google”.
His last TV work was the comedy “Valentino” starring comic legend Adel Imam that was shown in the past Muslim holy month of Ramadan last year.