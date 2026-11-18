US jets target Iranian missile site in Strait of Hormuz, official confirms
American fighter jets struck an Iranian missile site on Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday in response to "aggression" by Tehran's forces, a US military official said.
The warplanes "used precision munitions to strike an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) missile launch site on Qeshm Island in self-defense," the US official told AFP on condition of anonymity, adding that the strike was in response to Iranian "aggression targeting US personnel and assets."
NSA’s classified internal network goes down; no sign of cyberattack so far
WASHINGTON — NSA Net, the highly classified network the National Security Agency uses for internal communications, went down Tuesday, according to six people familiar with the matter who spoke to CNN. The network lets agency employees share classified information internally.
What is known
Cause: There is no evidence of a cyberattack at this point, sources said.
Scope: Officials are still working out how widespread the problem is. The agency has put staggered arrivals in place for personnel in the meantime.
Response: CNN has asked the NSA for comment. I did not find an official NSA statement.
Presidential communications
The outage comes while Trump is abroad, with the president in the Philippines and set to head to China the next day. A current and a former US official said the outage would not affect the agency’s ability to send urgent intelligence to the president on Air Force One, citing multiple redundancies and backup networks.
A run of tech failures
The outage follows other major disruptions in recent days:
All US flights were grounded nationwide for hours on Friday, causing thousands of delays and cancellations. The FAA traced the failure to a single router in Arkansas.
A large Microsoft outage last week left users worldwide unable to access Outlook email and Teams meetings.
There is no indication the NSA, FAA or Microsoft outages were caused by a cyberattack, but they show how tech failures can shake markets and potentially threaten national security.