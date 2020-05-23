Since its territorial defeat in 2019, Daesh attacks have been restricted to deserts

In this file 2015 picture, Daesh militants take cover during a battle against Syrian forces near Palmyra, Syria. Image Credit: AP

Washington: US-led coalition forces and their Kurdish allies the Syrian Democratic Forces killed two regional Daesh leaders in a raid in eastern Syria this week, US Central Command announced on Friday.

Ahmad 'Isa Ismail Al Zawi and Ahmad 'Abd Mohammed Hasan Al Jughayfi were killed in the May 17 joint raid on an Daesh position in Deir Ezzor province, CentCom said in a statement.

Al Zawi, also known as Abu Ali Al Baghdadi, was the Daesh regional leader of North Baghdad, it said, and was "responsible for disseminating terrorist guidance from senior Daesh leadership to operatives in North Baghdad."

Al Jughayfi, also known as Abu Ammar, was a senior Daesh logistics and supplies official "responsible for directing the acquisition and transport of weapons, IED materials, and personnel across Iraq and Syria," CentCom said.

"The removal of these Daesh leaders will disrupt future attacks against innocent civilians and our security partners and in the region," it said.

"Due to the relentless pressure maintained by the SDF, Daesh's remaining leadership in the area continues to dwindle," CentCom added.

Since its territorial defeat in Syria in March 2019, Daeshattacks have been restricted to the vast deserts stretching from Deir Ezzor to Homs in the center of the country.