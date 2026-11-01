US-Iran-Israel tensions rise: What UAE residents need to know on November 1

Trump says Iran talks are progressing: US President Donald Trump said negotiations with Tehran were “going fine”, although he was “not in that much of a hurry” to reach a deal. He claimed US forces had largely destroyed Iran's military and nuclear capabilities, with one or two targets remaining, including the suspected underground site at Pickaxe Mountain.

US weighs its options: Trump spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as the US considered possible renewed military action, according to The Wall Street Journal. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said no decision had been made on fresh strikes, but Washington remained open to diplomacy.

Iran warns of retaliation: Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei ordered military commanders to prepare an “immediate, effective response without geographical limitations” to any US or Israeli attack. IRGC officials also said Iranian forces were prepared for different military scenarios.

Tehran sets conditions for diplomacy: Security official Mohsen Rezaei said diplomacy would remain possible if Iran's seven conditions were met, while warning that any attack would trigger a forceful response using what he described as new weaponry.

Strait of Hormuz reopening proposal: Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said discussions with Qatari mediators were continuing over a proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within two days, provided the US cooperates. Disruption to the waterway remains a concern for global oil supplies and maritime trade.

Iran designates British military organisations: Tehran has designated the Royal Navy and Royal Air Force as terrorist organisations and Britain's MI6 intelligence service as a hostile group, according to Iran's Tasnim news agency. The measures took effect on November 1.

Iranian strikes caused extensive damage to US bases: An Associated Press analysis of satellite imagery found that more than 115 drone or missile strikes claimed by Iran or Iranian-backed groups had damaged or destroyed structures at 26 US military bases and other sites through August.

Saudi Arabia urges regional de-escalation: At the Manama Dialogue in Bahrain, Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed Al Khereiji called for diplomatic solutions to regional conflicts. He warned that instability threatened maritime security, energy supplies and the global economy, and condemned continued Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia and Yemen.