US-Iran-Israel tensions rise: What UAE residents need to know on November 1

UAE fuel prices drop as airlines gear up for winter travel amid regional unrest.
From cheaper fuel to fresh flight changes and rising US-Iran tensions, November brings several developments UAE residents will want to keep track of. Petrol and diesel prices have dropped, offering some relief at the pumps, while airlines prepare for a winter surge in travel with more international services returning to Dubai.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump says talks with Iran are progressing, but Tehran is warning of an immediate military response to any fresh attack, keeping the Strait of Hormuz and regional security in focus.
The UAE Fuel Price Committee has announced lower petrol and diesel prices for November 2026.
The new rates, effective November 1, are:
Super 98: Dh4.16 a litre, down from Dh4.40 in October.
Special 95: Dh4.04 a litre, down from Dh4.28.
E-Plus 91: Dh3.97 a litre, down from Dh4.21.
Diesel: Dh4.75 a litre, compared with Dh4.80 in October.
Petrol prices have fallen by 24 fils a litre across all three grades, while diesel is 5 fils cheaper.
Airlines are preparing to restore more international services to Dubai ahead of the winter travel surge. British Airways is scheduled to resume flights on November 3, while UAE airports are reporting higher seat capacity as carriers prepare for increased passenger demand.
However, some airlines have postponed their planned returns, and Singapore Airlines has extended the suspension of its SQ494 and SQ495 Dubai services until February 28, 2027. Flight cancellations and delays have also been reported at Dubai International Airport, Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah International Airport, including services to Saudi Arabia and other regional destinations.
Passengers should check directly with their airlines for the latest flight status, rebooking options and refund arrangements before travelling to the airport.
Flying from the UAE? Check the latest Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah flight cancellations, delays and airline schedule changes.
Trump says Iran talks are progressing: US President Donald Trump said negotiations with Tehran were “going fine”, although he was “not in that much of a hurry” to reach a deal. He claimed US forces had largely destroyed Iran's military and nuclear capabilities, with one or two targets remaining, including the suspected underground site at Pickaxe Mountain.
US weighs its options: Trump spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as the US considered possible renewed military action, according to The Wall Street Journal. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said no decision had been made on fresh strikes, but Washington remained open to diplomacy.
Iran warns of retaliation: Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei ordered military commanders to prepare an “immediate, effective response without geographical limitations” to any US or Israeli attack. IRGC officials also said Iranian forces were prepared for different military scenarios.
Tehran sets conditions for diplomacy: Security official Mohsen Rezaei said diplomacy would remain possible if Iran's seven conditions were met, while warning that any attack would trigger a forceful response using what he described as new weaponry.
Strait of Hormuz reopening proposal: Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said discussions with Qatari mediators were continuing over a proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within two days, provided the US cooperates. Disruption to the waterway remains a concern for global oil supplies and maritime trade.
Iran designates British military organisations: Tehran has designated the Royal Navy and Royal Air Force as terrorist organisations and Britain's MI6 intelligence service as a hostile group, according to Iran's Tasnim news agency. The measures took effect on November 1.
Iranian strikes caused extensive damage to US bases: An Associated Press analysis of satellite imagery found that more than 115 drone or missile strikes claimed by Iran or Iranian-backed groups had damaged or destroyed structures at 26 US military bases and other sites through August.
Saudi Arabia urges regional de-escalation: At the Manama Dialogue in Bahrain, Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed Al Khereiji called for diplomatic solutions to regional conflicts. He warned that instability threatened maritime security, energy supplies and the global economy, and condemned continued Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia and Yemen.
Indian seafarers safe after vessel attack: All six Indian seafarers aboard the LNG carrier M/T Al Mayeda were safe after a projectile attack in the Arabian Gulf, India's Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said. The vessel had 25 crew members, all reported safe.
Check the latest petrol and diesel rates before refuelling.
Confirm flight timings with your airline before leaving for the airport.
Monitor airline announcements for cancellations, revised schedules and rebooking arrangements.
Follow official UAE advisories for updates on regional developments and travel disruption.
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