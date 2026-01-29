GOLD/FOREX
Umrah journey rewards Quran excellence among orphans in Jordan

Forty-eight sponsored orphans perform Umrah after excelling in memorising the Holy Quran

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
Supplied

Sharjah: Sharjah Charity International has organised an Umrah trip for 48 sponsored orphans in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan who won the association’s holy Quran memorisation Competition, held recently as part of its year-round programmes for beneficiaries.

The group, accompanied by supervisors, travelled to the holy sites to perform Umrah in recognition of their excellence and achievement in memorising the Holy Quran.

Mohammed Abdulrahman Al Ali, Director of the Sponsorship and Orphan Care Department, said the beneficiaries departed Jordan with great joy, as many were performing Umrah for the first time in their lives. The trip was made possible through the support of donors who contribute to the association’s charitable campaigns and projects.

He added that the initiative serves as a form of appreciation for the winners while encouraging young people to recite, memorise and reflect on the Holy Quran, helping to instil its values and morals within the community.

Al Ali noted that the initiative received a strong positive response from the launch of the competition through the announcement of winners and the organisation of the Umrah journey, enabling participants to visit the Grand Mosque in Makkah and perform the sacred rituals.

Sharjah Charity International oversaw all travel arrangements, including visa issuance, flight bookings, accommodation in Makkah and Madinah, and internal transportation, ensuring a smooth and comfortable journey. Dedicated supervisors accompanied the group to guide the pilgrims and ensure the correct performance of Umrah rituals.

He expressed his sincere appreciation to the generous donors for their continued support of the association’s programmes and extended his thanks to the UAE Embassy in Jordan for its vital role in supporting the implementation of the charity’s humanitarian and relief initiatives.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir Ali
