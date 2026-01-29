He expressed his sincere appreciation to the generous donors for their continued support of the association’s programmes and extended his thanks to the UAE Embassy in Jordan for its vital role in supporting the implementation of the charity’s humanitarian and relief initiatives.

Al Ali noted that the initiative received a strong positive response from the launch of the competition through the announcement of winners and the organisation of the Umrah journey, enabling participants to visit the Grand Mosque in Makkah and perform the sacred rituals.

He added that the initiative serves as a form of appreciation for the winners while encouraging young people to recite, memorise and reflect on the Holy Quran, helping to instil its values and morals within the community.

Mohammed Abdulrahman Al Ali, Director of the Sponsorship and Orphan Care Department, said the beneficiaries departed Jordan with great joy, as many were performing Umrah for the first time in their lives. The trip was made possible through the support of donors who contribute to the association’s charitable campaigns and projects.

