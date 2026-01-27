GOLD/FOREX
Can Muslims use AI to interpret holy Quran?

Egypt’s Grand Mufti said the guidance aims to protect the Quran from speculation

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Dr Ayyad added that interpreting the Qur’an should be confined to those who possess the recognised tools and methodologies of exegesis. (For illustrative purposes only.)
Dubai: Nazir Ayyad, Egypt’s Grand Mufti, has warned against relying solely on artificial intelligence applications to interpret the Qur’an, saying such an approach is religiously impermissible and risks distorting the meanings of the holy text.

In a statement published on the official website of Dar Al Ifta Al Misriyyah, Dr Ayyad said that independent use of AI tools to derive Qur’anic meanings is prohibited under Islamic law. 

He stressed that the guidance was intended to protect the Qur’an from conjecture and speculation, and to prevent interpretations being circulated without proper knowledge or scholarly grounding.

Dr Ayyad added that interpreting the Qur’an should be confined to those who possess the recognised tools and methodologies of exegesis, as established by qualified scholars of tafsir and jurisprudence. He cautioned against attributing meanings to the Qur’an that have not been verified by specialists, warning that this could undermine the integrity of the text.

He urged Muslims seeking to understand Qur’anic verses to consult established books of interpretation, or to turn directly to trusted scholars and accredited religious institutions through available channels. Such an approach, he said, ensures that understanding is based on sound knowledge, scholarly rigour and intellectual integrity, while safeguarding the sanctity of the Qur’an.

