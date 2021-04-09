Cairo: Tunisian President Kais Saied is due to arrive in Cairo later Friday, on his first visit to Egypt since he took office in 2019.
The three-day visit comes at an invitation from Egyptian President Abdul Fattah Al Sissi, the Tunisian presidency said.
The trip aims at “establishing a tradition of consultation and coordination” between leaders of both countries, added the presidency.
New prospects
“It also aims at establishing new prospects and visions to consolidate the course of cooperation existing between Tunisia and Egypt,” the presidential statement.
Egypt and Tunisia are neighbours of Libya, which is struggling to end a decade-long conflict.
Last month, Saied visited Libya after a transitional administration took office there to prepare for national elections scheduled for December.