Trump demanded unconditional surrender. Iran forced a deal

Tehran emerged battered but showed it could weaponise oil flows and economic disruption
DUBAI: On March 6, at the height of the US-Iran war, President Donald Trump delivered an ultimatum to Tehran.
“There will be no deal with Iran except UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER,” he declared, signalling confidence that overwhelming military pressure would force Iran to capitulate.
More than three months later, the agreement intended to end the conflict tells a very different story.
Iran suffered severe losses. US and Israeli strikes crippled much of its navy, damaged military infrastructure and targeted missile facilities across the country. Yet Tehran emerged from the 40-day conflict with a pathway back to oil exports, the prospect of sanctions relief and a seat at the negotiating table over the future of the Strait of Hormuz.
The outcome suggests that while Iran lost heavily on the battlefield, it succeeded in turning economic disruption into strategic leverage.
From the opening days of the war, Iranian leaders appeared to understand that their strongest weapon was not military might but geography.
The closure of the Strait of Hormuz, coupled with attacks on energy infrastructure across the Gulf, rattled oil markets and raised fears of prolonged disruption to global energy supplies.
As the conflict dragged on, concerns mounted over fuel prices, shipping and the wider global economy.
Trump himself acknowledged those risks this week.
“I didn’t want to see economic catastrophe,” he told reporters, warning that a prolonged conflict could have serious consequences for global oil supplies.
That admission highlighted what many analysts see as Tehran’s most significant achievement during the war: convincing Washington that the economic costs of continuing the conflict were becoming increasingly difficult to ignore.
An analysis by The New York Times argued that Iran’s greatest success may have been economic rather than military, using oil market disruption and fears of wider turmoil as leverage against a far stronger opponent.
The contrast between Trump’s initial objectives and the current agreement is striking.
At various stages of the conflict, he spoke of destroying Iran’s nuclear and missile programmes, weakening the regime and even bringing Iranian oil assets under American control.
Instead, the focus has shifted to negotiations.
The memorandum signed this week opens the door to talks on Iran’s nuclear programme, sanctions and regional security arrangements. It also paves the way for the eventual resumption of Iranian oil sales, a critical source of revenue for Tehran.
Former US secretary of state Antony Blinken argued that Iran had emerged with new leverage.
“The only achievement of the ceasefire is the likely re-opening of the Strait of Hormuz,” he wrote on social media, warning that Tehran had demonstrated its capacity to disrupt the flow of oil, natural gas and other vital commodities.
Blinken warned Iran could eventually seek to collect “fees” for safe passage through the waterway.
The agreement is only a framework, and the toughest negotiations may still lie ahead.
Future talks will focus on enrichment, inspections, sanctions relief and Iran’s nuclear stockpiles — issues that have derailed past diplomacy.
Critics argue that the war may strengthen voices inside Iran who favour pursuing a stronger nuclear deterrent.
Senator Bill Cassidy, a Republican and longtime Iran hawk, called the conflict “the worst foreign policy blunder in decades,” arguing that it had shown Tehran how much leverage it holds over the Strait of Hormuz and the global economy.
The war’s most enduring lesson may not concern missiles or military power.
For decades, Iran’s ability to threaten the Strait of Hormuz was viewed largely as a theoretical deterrent. This conflict showed that Tehran was prepared to use that leverage — and that the consequences could reverberate through global markets.
Iran did not win the war militarily. Its losses were substantial and its economy remains fragile.
But after 40 days of fighting, it achieved something few expected when Trump demanded its “unconditional surrender”: it survived, preserved its bargaining position and convinced Washington that the economic costs of continuing the war could outweigh the costs of a deal.
After weeks of threats, bombing campaigns and demands for capitulation, Trump ultimately appeared to find in diplomacy what military pressure alone could not deliver — an exit.