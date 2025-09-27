Social media reels as groom dies on wedding day, sparking outpouring of grief
Dubai: A wedding in southern Egypt ended in heartbreak when a young groom collapsed and died suddenly during his own celebration, transforming what was meant to be a night of joy into a scene of sorrow and disbelief, local media reported.
The tragedy occurred Thursday evening in Aswan Governorate, when Ashraf Abu Hakam, the groom, suddenly fell to the ground while holding his bride’s hand amid dancing, cheers, and music.
Guests rushed to help, but attempts to revive him failed. Doctors later confirmed he had suffered a sudden cardiac arrest, dying within moments before the eyes of his family, friends, and new bride.
The celebration, filled just moments earlier with music, ululations, and laughter, fell into silence as cries and wails echoed through the hall. Within minutes, a long-awaited wedding became a heartbreaking funeral.
The incident quickly spread across Egyptian social media, with hundreds expressing shock and offering condolences.
“He was full of life, smiling, excited for his future,” one friend wrote. Others recalled celebrating his engagement just a day earlier, never imagining the festivities would turn to mourning within hours.
Video clips and photos captured by attendees—originally meant to document the start of a new chapter—have since circulated widely, now serving as haunting reminders of a joyous night abruptly cut short.
What was supposed to be the happiest day of Ashraf Abu Hakam’s life became, instead, a memory of unimaginable loss—a wedding remembered not for its music or laughter, but for the moment the groom’s heart stopped beating.
