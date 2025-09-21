Community shocked as consulate, police fast-track repatriation
The man, whose name has not yet been released, reportedly went to bed shortly after landing in Dubai and never woke up.
His death was confirmed by Egyptian media figure and influencer Hussein El Gohary, who said what should have been the beginning of a new chapter ended in sudden heartbreak.
El Gohary, who shared the details on his Facebook page, said he received a call from a friend asking him to step in and support the case. “I was shocked when I learned he had died on his very first day in the country,” he wrote.
Over the following five days, El Gohary helped complete the legal procedures on behalf of the man’s family, who authorised him through a power of attorney. The process included identifying the body at the morgue — a moment El Gohary described as deeply painful. “I told him: Don’t worry, I’m here to help return you to your family, because they are waiting for you,” he recalled.
The Egyptian Consulate in Dubai opened outside regular hours to process the paperwork, while Egypt’s Ambassador to the UAE, Sherif Issa, and Dubai Police worked together to fast-track the repatriation. “No one could believe this young man had just arrived, only to leave so soon,” El Gohary said.
According to an official death certificate issued by the Egyptian Consulate in Dubai on 18 September 2025, the man — who died on 10 September — passed away of natural causes. Authorities confirmed that his death was not linked to any contagious disease such as plague, cholera, or yellow fever.
The document stated that all international health and legal requirements were observed, including preparing and sealing the coffin under UAE supervision. His Egyptian nationality and passport were verified, and the consulate, working with Dubai Police and health officials, ensured his remains were safely repatriated to Egypt.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox