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Spotted: 3,500 US Marines, sailors under USS Tripoli mini-carrier group now sailing in Indian Ocean: CentCom

Warship deployed from Japan spearheads the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
3 MIN READ
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More troops: USS Tripoli brings 3,500 sailors and Marines to Middle East
More troops: USS Tripoli brings 3,500 sailors and Marines to Middle East
CentCom/X

The amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA-7) has been spotted cutting through the waters of the Indian Ocean, heading toward the Middle East to reinforce operations under US Central Command.

The deployment comes amid escalating tensions across key maritime corridors, including the Strait of Hormuz, where threats to shipping and regional security have intensified.

As a versatile amphibious assault ship capable of launching aircraft, supporting Marines, and coordinating sea-based operations, the Tripoli’s movement signals a broader US effort to bolster its military presence and maintain stability across critical energy and trade routes.

The massive warship, forward-deployed from Sasebo, Japan, serves as flagship for the Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group alongside amphibious transport docks and roughly 2,200–3,500 Marines and sailors from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, as per the US Naval Institute.

This deployment comes as the US and allies intensify operations in the region.

Rapid response

The Tripoli recently transited the Malacca Strait and Singapore Strait before pushing westward, adding significant aviation and amphibious capabilities — including F-35B Lightning II stealth fighters, Ospreys, helicopters, and Marine raid forces — to support potential rapid-response missions, air strikes, or littoral operations near contested areas.

Historical echoes in the ship's name

The ship's name carries deep historical resonance. It honours the Battle of Derna (1805) during the First Barbary War (Tripolitan War).

In one of the young United States' first overseas land battles, a small force of US Marines, soldiers, and international mercenaries led by William Eaton marched across the desert and captured the Libyan port city of Derna from forces of the Pasha of Tripoli.

A bit of history: Treaty ends tribute demands, safer Mediterranean

The victory helped force a peace treaty, ending tribute demands on American shipping and securing safer Mediterranean trade routes.

This feat inspired the famous line in the Marines' Hymn: "From the Halls of Montezuma to the shores of Tripoli."

USS Tripoli (LHA-7) is the third Navy vessel to bear the name, continuing a tradition of honouring early American resolve against piracy and aggression.

As the modern Tripoli steams toward CentCom waters, its presence underscores enduring US naval power projection — from the Barbary era's small expedition to today's high-tech amphibious force capable of delivering precision airpower and expeditionary Marines anywhere in the world.

The image of this 45,000-tonne "mini-carrier" slicing through the Indian Ocean on March 29 serves as a potent reminder: American sea power, rooted in history, remains ready to defend interests across distant horizons.

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