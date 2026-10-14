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Six killed, including three children, as residential building collapses in Cairo

Seven injured as rescuers search rubble for missing people in Hadayek El Qobba district

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The building collapsed in the Hadayek El Qobba district, prompting a major rescue operation as civil defence teams searched through the rubble for people feared trapped.
The building collapsed in the Hadayek El Qobba district, prompting a major rescue operation as civil defence teams searched through the rubble for people feared trapped.
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Dubai: At least six people, including three children, were killed and seven others injured when an occupied residential building collapsed in Cairo early on Wednesday, Egyptian media reported.

The five-storey building collapsed in the Hadayek Al Qobba district, prompting a major rescue operation as civil defence teams searched through the rubble for people feared trapped.

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Emergency services dispatched rescue teams, ambulances and heavy equipment to the site on Al Khaleej Street after receiving reports of the collapse.

Rescuers recovered the bodies of six victims from beneath the debris, while seven injured people, including a child, were taken to Al Zaytoun Specialist Hospital for treatment.

Authorities evacuated neighbouring residential buildings as a precaution and cut off gas, electricity and water supplies to prevent further danger.

The collapsed building was an old structure built in the 1950s, comprising a ground floor and four upper floors with load-bearing walls, according to Cairo Governorate.

Engineering teams were deployed to inspect the structural safety of surrounding buildings and assess any damage caused by the collapse.

The governorate’s executive authorities are also installing temporary steel supports for neighbouring buildings, which have been evacuated as a precaution to protect passers-by and residents’ property.

Egyptian prosecutors launched an investigation and ordered the formation of an engineering committee to determine the cause of the collapse.

Investigators will examine the building's structural records, establish whether any previous repair or demolition orders had been issued and determine whether they were enforced.

Witnesses and survivors will also be questioned as rescue teams continue searching for possible missing people.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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