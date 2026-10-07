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Three dead, eight injured in Delhi building collapse as rescuers search rubble

Pregnant woman, two children among dead after residential building collapses in Seemapuri

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Rescuers race to find survivors after a five-story building collapses in northeast Delhi, killing three and injuring eight.
Rescuers race to find survivors after a five-story building collapses in northeast Delhi, killing three and injuring eight.
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Dubai: Rescue teams searched through tonnes of rubble for survivors after a multi-storey residential building collapsed in northeast Delhi on Wednesday, killing three people and injuring eight, officials said.

The five-storey building in New Seemapuri, northeast Delhi, collapsed at about 3.30pm, prompting a large rescue operation involving police, firefighters, disaster response teams and civic authorities. Heavy machinery was deployed to clear debris.

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The dead included Gulafsa, 21, who was about four months pregnant, a girl aged around 12 and an infant aged about 18 months. Eleven people were recovered from the debris, including eight injured people who were taken to hospital, authorities said.

Officials said rescue operations continued as teams searched for anyone still trapped beneath the wreckage.

The cause of the collapse was not immediately known and authorities were investigating. Authorities are investigating whether cracks that reportedly appeared after Tuesday's Uttarakhand earthquake contributed to the collapse.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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