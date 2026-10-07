Pregnant woman, two children among dead after residential building collapses in Seemapuri
Dubai: Rescue teams searched through tonnes of rubble for survivors after a multi-storey residential building collapsed in northeast Delhi on Wednesday, killing three people and injuring eight, officials said.
The five-storey building in New Seemapuri, northeast Delhi, collapsed at about 3.30pm, prompting a large rescue operation involving police, firefighters, disaster response teams and civic authorities. Heavy machinery was deployed to clear debris.
The dead included Gulafsa, 21, who was about four months pregnant, a girl aged around 12 and an infant aged about 18 months. Eleven people were recovered from the debris, including eight injured people who were taken to hospital, authorities said.
Officials said rescue operations continued as teams searched for anyone still trapped beneath the wreckage.
The cause of the collapse was not immediately known and authorities were investigating. Authorities are investigating whether cracks that reportedly appeared after Tuesday's Uttarakhand earthquake contributed to the collapse.