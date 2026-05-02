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Russia, Iran discuss Gulf security and nuclear tensions

Both sides discuss freedom of navigation, nuclear issues and stability in the region

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IANS
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File photo: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (left) and Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi.
File photo: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (left) and Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi.
IANS

Moscow: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held a phone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, exchanging views on freedom of navigation and issues surrounding Iran's nuclear program, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The two sides continued a thorough exchange of views on the prospects for a full cessation of hostilities, stabilising the military and political situation in the Middle East, the ministry said in a news release.

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Russia reaffirmed its support for the ongoing mediation efforts and its readiness to fully support the political and diplomatic process to reach sustainable agreements aimed at establishing long-term peace in the region, reports Xinhua news agency.

The ministers also discussed the passage of Russian vessels and cargo through the Strait of Hormuz, the ministry added.

Earlier on April 27, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with the Iranian Foreign Minister in St. Petersburg to discuss bilateral cooperation and the situation in the Middle East.

Attending the meeting were Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov, and Igor Kostyukov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces.

Representatives on the Iranian side included Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi and Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali.

During the talks, Putin said Moscow intends to continue developing strategic relations with Iran, is willing to make efforts to help secure peace in the Middle East at an early date, and hopes that the Iranian people will pass through the current period of trials and that peace will come, Russian state media RIA Novosti reported.

"We will do everything that meets your interests and the interests of all the peoples of the region to achieve this peace as quickly as possible," Putin was quoted as saying.

Putin also said he has received a message from Iran's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei.

"At the beginning of the conversation, I would like to note that last week I received a message from the Supreme Leader of Iran," Putin said.

Related Topics:
IranUS-Israel-Iran war

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