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Putin to meet Iranian foreign minister: state media

Putin-Araghchi meeting comes amid push to salvage fragile Middle East truce

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AFP
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Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Russian President Vladimir Putin.
AP

Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to meet with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Monday, Russian state media reported.

Russia and Tehran, who are both subject to fierce Western sanctions, have developed an increasingly close relationship in recent years.

Moscow's TASS news agency confirmed the Russian leader's plans, citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

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Russia's foreign ministry had said earlier that Araghchi would travel to Moscow for talks.

"We confirm a visit by Araghchi to Russia with the aim of holding talks," the ministry told RIA Novosti news agency, without providing more details. 

Iran's ISNA news agency quoted Tehran's ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali, saying that Araghchi would meet Putin to "consult with Russian officials regarding the latest status of the negotiations, ceasefire, and surrounding developments".

The Iranian foreign ministry said in a statement that Araghchi had already left Islamabad for Russia on Sunday.

It comes after Araghchi stopped in the Pakistani capital on the way to Russia for a second time in less than 24 hours, having also travelled to Oman, as mediators pushed to keep peace talks with the United States alive in a bid to end the war that began on February 28.

There has been no second round of direct talks between Washington and Tehran, despite a ceasefire beginning more than two weeks ago in the US-Israeli war with Iran. 

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