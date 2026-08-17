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Qatari Prime Minister, Syrian Foreign Minister discuss regional developments

Call highlights support for MoU on US-Iran, freedom of navigation in Strait of Hormuz

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Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar (left), and Asaad Al-Shaibani, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Syrian Arab Republic.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar (left), and Asaad Al-Shaibani, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Syrian Arab Republic.
Sana

DOHA: Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, and Asaad Al-Shaibani, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Syrian Arab Republic, held a telephone conversation, where they reviewed bilateral relations and ways to support and strengthen them.

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According to Qatar News Agency (QNA), the two sides also discussed the latest regional developments, particularly the diplomatic efforts and joint coordination aimed at de-escalation and enhancing security and stability in the region.

The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar emphasised the utmost need for all parties to adhere to dialogue and diplomacy, and to implement the agreements reached within the framework of the MoU between US and Iran, including guaranteeing freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, in order to maintain regional security, preserve the gains achieved, and enhance regional stability.

He reiterated the State of Qatar's full support for all efforts aimed at defusing tensions and reaching a comprehensive agreement that achieves lasting peace in the region.

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