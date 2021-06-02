210602 Ghali
A demonstrator holds a placard during a protest against Brahim Ghali, president of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) and Secretary General of the Polisario Front (Popular Front for the Liberation of Saguia el-Hamra and Rio de Oro), outside Spanish High Court in Madrid, Spain, June 1, 2021. Image Credit: Reuters
Madrid: Polisario Front leader Brahim Ghali, who has been receiving treatment in a Spanish hospital for more than a month, has left the hospital and is returning to Algeria “safe and sound”, Polisario Front’s spokesman Jalil Mohamed said late on Tuesday.

Ghali has already left Spain, taking a flight from the airport of Pamplona, El Pais newspaper reported.

The admittance in April of the Western Sahara independence movement leader in the northern city of Logrono triggered a diplomatic row with Morocco, which claims sovereignty over the territory.