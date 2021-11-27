Dubai: A passenger onboard a flight returning from Egypt to Russia has committed suicide inside the plane’s lavatory, Egyptian media reported.
Flight attendants said they discovered the unconscious man in the toilet shortly after the S7 Airlines flight took off from Sharm El Sheikh resort to the southwest Russian city of Samara.
The flight commander made an emergency landing in Cairo, where medics unsuccessfully attempted to resuscitate the patient. It is reported that the 48-year-old man’s body was repatriated aboard the same plane.
The passenger, identified as 48-year-old Alexander, hanged himself with a bag strap, the media said.
According to the relatives of the deceased, Alexander was facing psychological problems.