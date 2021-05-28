Cairo: Pakistan Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmooud Qureshi arrived in Baghdad today for talks with senior Iraqi leaders.
The top diplomat is due to meet Iraq President Barham Salih, Prime Minister Mostafa Al Kadhimi and Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein to “discuss ways of enhancing bilateral cooperation between Baghdad and Islamabad,” a spokesman for the Iraqi Foreign Ministry said without details.
Regional stability
Last February, Iraq Defence Minister Juma Sadoun visited Pakistan where he met senior Pakistan officials including Qureshi. They agreed to expand defence links between the two countries and to jointly work for regional stability.
Pakistan has reiterated its support for Iraq’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.