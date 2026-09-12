Oil above $100: Red Sea threat could add month to Asia shipments

Dubai: Oil shipments to Asia could take about a month longer if escalating fighting around the Red Sea forces more tankers to avoid one of the world’s most important maritime chokepoints.

The threat comes as Iran-backed Houthi militants tighten their grip around the Bab Al Mandab Strait, the narrow gateway connecting the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden and the Indian Ocean.

Ships may have to travel north through the Suez Canal into the Mediterranean, sail down the western coast of Africa, round the continent and then cross the Indian Ocean towards Asian customers.

US diesel prices, for example, have risen more than 50 per cent since the Iran war began and topped $6 a gallon on Friday for the first time, according to AAA data cited by CNN.

It is that the alternative created when Hormuz was squeezed is itself becoming increasingly risky — forcing oil to travel farther, take longer and cost more to reach the economies that depend on it.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.