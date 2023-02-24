Vienna: Following the deadly earthquakes in Syria and Turkey, the OPEC Fund for International Development (OFID) is providing a $1 million grant to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to support immediate and medium-term humanitarian relief efforts.
The funds will bolster the operations of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) and the Turkish Red Crescent and help address pressing needs such as shelter, livelihood, health and water and sanitation as well as the implementation of the overall relief operation.
Considering the complexities of international aid provision in Syria, the OPEC Fund is channelling US$700,000 of the total grant to support the work of the Syrian Red Crescent to help 300,000 people, primarily separated families, female-headed households, children, people with disabilities, and the elderly.
The SARC will provide in-kind essential needs such as food, household items and shelter.
In Turkey, a US$300,000 grant will be used by the local Red Crescent to support 300,000 severely affected people in 10 cities. The funds will cover immediate basic needs such as family tents, blankets, sleeping bags, kitchen sets and water and sanitation requirements such as hygiene kits.
OPEC Fund Director-General Dr. Abdulhamid Alkhalifa said, "We are standing with the millions of people who have suffered unimaginable losses in Syria and TÃ¼rkiye. Our solidarity response, together with the international community, will help to provide immediate assistance to meet urgent needs and support livelihoods."