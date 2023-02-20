Dubai: A relief flight loaded with 37 tons of medical aid and other items departed on Monday from Dubai's Al Maktoum Airport for Syria, which recently was struck by a massive earthquake.
The ongoing aid from International Humanitarian City in Dubai follows the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
The UAE is continuing relief operations for Syria and Turkey.
The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) is continuing its distribution of humanitarian aid to those affected by the earthquake in Syria.
The UAE philanthropic organisation has intensified its relief efforts to reduce the humanitarian impact of the disaster on the lives of the local population and to alleviate their suffering under extremely difficult conditions, as part of 'Operation Chivalrous Knight / 2'.