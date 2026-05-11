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Muslim World League condemns targeting of UAE, Qatar, Kuwait

Organisation of Muslim Scholars chief warns attacks undermine regional peace and order

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JEDDAH: The Muslim World League strongly condemned on Sunday the attacks targeting the United Arab Emirates, the State of Qatar and the State of Kuwait.

In a statement, Dr Mohammed Al Issa, Secretary-General of the Muslim World League and Chairman of the Organisation of Muslim Scholars, denounced these treacherous attacks, describing them as violations of all religious values and international humanitarian laws and norms.

Dr Al Issa stressed full solidarity with the UAE, Qatar and Kuwait in all measures they take to preserve their security, sovereignty and stability.

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