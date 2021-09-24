Dubai: Morocco's Asmaa Rhlalou was elected mayor of Rabat on Friday, becoming the first woman mayor of the capital of the Kingdom, local media has announced.
Rhlalou, deputy of the National Rally of Independents (RNI), won the election of the municipal council of Rabat with 58 votes out of 79.
The first session of the Rabat municipal council for electing the mayor of the capital and the office, was first held on Monday, September 20, but was postponed to Friday due to chaos and verbal and physical violence against several elected officials.
Friday’s election session was held in a calm and serene atmosphere. A total of 79 elected councilors participated in the vote out of 81 to elect one of the three candidates for the mayor of Rabat: Asmaa Rhlalou, Hassan Lachgar and Badia Bennani.
Four days ago, Nabila Rmili became the first female mayor of Casablanca, Morocco’s economic capital.
Fatima Zahra Mansouri, who was the mayor of Marrakech from 2009-2015, was once again elected the mayor of Morocco’s tourism hub.