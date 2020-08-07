Abu Dhabi: Egypt and Greece on Thursday signed an agreement on the demarcation of the maritime borders between the two countries.
Speaking at a joint press conference in the capital Cairo with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said the deal opens new horizons for economic cooperation with Greece.
Dendias, for his part, said the maritime agreement with Cairo was legitimate and reflects the dimensions of cooperation between the two countries in combating threats in the region.
Earlier in the day, a statement by Egypt’s Foreign Ministry said Shoukry met Dendias in Cairo to discuss the bilateral agreement.
In July, Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El Sisi met Dendias, discussing the enhancement of the bilateral relations on all levels, according to a statement from the Egyptian Presidency.