Dubai: An Egyptian man brutally stabbed his two children to death following a dispute with his wife over their school expenses, local media reported.
According to police records, Giza police received a report from one of the family’s neighbours stating that two young boys aged 8 and 6 had been dead and abandoned inside their house with signs of stabbing in different parts of their bodies.
Giza police rushed to the scene and found the two boys lying in a pool of blood inside their apartment. Investigations revealed the boys’ father was behind the crime.
“The boys’ mother recently left the house due to martial disputes, fleeing from her husband’s violence," the source said, adding that a heated verbal altercation erupted recently between the couple "over the boys’ school expenses and resulted in the man insulting and beating his wife in front of neighbors,” sources said.
During investigations, the family’s neighbours stressed that as soon as the wife left the home, the husband took revenge on her by killing the children, using a kitchen knife. After the first child was killed, the second one tried to run away and scream, but his father immediately caught him, and stabbed him several times to death.
Following the crime, the man ran away and disappeared and few days. He was later arrested. He will be referred for public prosecution for further legal action.