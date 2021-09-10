Dubai: An Egyptian man has been brutally murdered by his lover and her husband after he tried to sexually assault their daughter in Cairo, local media reported.
The crime came to light after Cairo police received a report of foul smell emanating from a cardboard box next to a garbage bin in a residential area. The police were shocked to discover chopped off body parts from the box.
A surveillance footage showed a woman putting the box there, who turned out to be the lover of the murdered man and her husband.
The accused said they were forced to kill the man as he tried to rape their daughter.
Hardly a day passes by in Egypt without local media reporting a grisly crime, triggering fears of a spike in violence in the country of over 100 million people.