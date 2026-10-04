The singer from Hermel was building a career spanning traditional, popular Lebanese music
Dubai: Lebanese singer Nada Dandash has died in a road accident, bringing an abrupt end to an emerging career in which she had been working to establish herself on the country’s music scene.
News of her death prompted an outpouring of grief in her hometown of Hermel and among followers, who began recirculating clips of her concerts, television appearances and songs on social media.
Details of the circumstances surrounding the crash have not been publicly disclosed.
Dandash, who was known by the nickname “Daughter of the Orontes”, had spent recent years developing a musical identity rooted in both tarab, the tradition of emotive Arabic singing, and popular music.
The nickname reflected her connection to Hermel, in Lebanon’s Bekaa region, through which the Orontes River, known in Arabic as the Assi, flows. She had frequently expressed pride in the area where she grew up
Dandash gained broader attention in May 2024 when she appeared on Al Masrah, a television programme presented by Carla Haddad on LBC.
During the appearance, she performed “Mashwar Al Hayat”, a song associated with the late Lebanese singer Nihad Tarabay, introducing her voice and musical interests to a wider audience.
She continued to make media appearances as her career developed. One of her most recent came in January 2026 on Al Jadeed’s Sabah Al Yawm, where she discussed her journey in music and the artistic direction she was seeking to establish between traditional Arabic singing and popular styles.
That interview would become one of her final televised appearances.