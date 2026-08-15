Akiki had no known health issues and was living normally before the fatal accident abroad
Beirut: The husband of Lebanese singer Laura Khalil has died after suffering a fatal electric shock while in Ghana, in a sudden accident that has left his family and those close to him in shock.
Engineer Najib Akiki was reportedly in Ghana when a water leak came into contact with an electrical source, causing him to be electrocuted.
According to details reported by Lebanese media, Akiki had not been suffering from any known health problems and had been going about his life normally before the accident.
The incident is understood to have begun with a sudden water leak at the location where he was staying. With an electrical source in contact with the water, Akiki received a severe electric shock and died at the scene.
Khalil received news of her husband’s death while he was away from the family, turning what had been a work-related stay in Ghana into a devastating personal loss.
The couple had been married for about 20 years and had three children. Akiki largely remained outside the public eye during their marriage, preferring to keep his family life private despite his wife’s career in entertainment.
Who is Laura Khalil?
Laura Khalil rose to prominence on the Lebanese music scene in the 1990s and became known to audiences in Lebanon and across the Arab world through a series of albums and songs.
Among her best-known albums are Ahl Al Gharam, Rawwaq Aasabak and Hikaya.
Khalil stepped away from the spotlight for periods during her career, with part of that absence linked to her move to Ghana to accompany her husband and maintain family stability.
In recent years, she had gradually returned to music and released several singles, including Hezzo Al Ard and Mahsouda Ana.
Her husband’s sudden death now marks a deeply personal tragedy after two decades of marriage and a family life that had largely remained away from public attention.