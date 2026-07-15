She said, “He had been fighting various forms of cancer for at least the last five years intensively. And that takes a toll on anybody’s body.” Tingle added that Neill had undergone extensive chemotherapy and immunotherapy, which had cleared him of the blood cancer he was battling, but left him with a weakened immune system. “I think his poor body sort of got a bit exhausted, as makes sense. So, he’s been sick for the last couple of weeks and everybody who loved him has been willing him on, from near and far. But, I think, it was just a bit too much to recover from one more time.”