Neill died in Australia on July 13 at the age of 78.
Sam Neill’s final weeks were marked by a difficult health battle, but those close to him say the Jurassic Park star remained connected to the work he loved until the end.
Australian journalist Laura Tingle, who dated Neill from 2018 to 2021, has spoken about the actor’s condition before his death, revealing that he had been “pretty sick” in the weeks leading up to his passing.
Speaking on ABC’s Sydney Mornings radio program on July 14, Tingle opened up on Neill’s years-long battle with cancer and the toll it had taken on his health.
She said, “He had been fighting various forms of cancer for at least the last five years intensively. And that takes a toll on anybody’s body.” Tingle added that Neill had undergone extensive chemotherapy and immunotherapy, which had cleared him of the blood cancer he was battling, but left him with a weakened immune system. “I think his poor body sort of got a bit exhausted, as makes sense. So, he’s been sick for the last couple of weeks and everybody who loved him has been willing him on, from near and far. But, I think, it was just a bit too much to recover from one more time.”
During the radio conversation, the host recalled Neill’s appearance on Australian Story in 2023, where the actor said he was not afraid of death but would feel frustrated because there were still things he wanted to accomplish.
Tingle said that sentiment reflected how Neill felt in the days before his death, describing his lifelong passion for acting.
“I think that was definitely where he was. He loved to work. He was largely defined by being on a movie set. He used to say, ‘I’m addicted to working.’ And I think he was,” Tingle explained.
Neill died in Australia on July 13 at the age of 78. His family announced his death through a statement shared on his Instagram account, saying he passed away surrounded by loved ones.
While the statement did not disclose the cause of death, it noted that Neill remained cancer-free at the time of his passing. The actor had revealed in 2022 that he was undergoing treatment for a blood cancer and later shared in April that he was cancer-free.
The family statement read:
“Sam was surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterised his whole life. The loss was sudden and unexpected but blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer-free. They would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at St Vincent’s Private Hospital for their incredible care. More details will be shared later, but for now, on behalf of the family, we ask that you respect their privacy as they navigate this immeasurable loss.”
Neill first gained recognition with the 1977 film Sleeping Dogs before appearing in acclaimed projects including Attack Force Z (1982), Dead Calm (1989), The Piano (1993), In the Mouth of Madness (1994) and Event Horizon (1997).
However, his portrayal of Dr Alan Grant in Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park (1993) made him a global star. He later returned to the role in Jurassic Park III (2001) and Jurassic World Dominion (2022), introducing a new generation of fans to the character that defined a major chapter of his career.