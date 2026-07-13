Jurassic Park star Sam Neill dies at 78

Even during his health struggles, Neill continued working, with several projects still awaiting release, including The Fox, Godzilla x Kong: Supernova and The Last Resort. He also reflected on his extraordinary journey in his 2024 memoir Did I Ever Tell You This, where he wrote about his passion for acting and his reluctance to step away from work. Speaking to The Guardian, he said: “I probably work more than I should, but that’s because I enjoy it so much,” adding that the thought of not working filled him with dread.