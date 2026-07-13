Jurassic Park star Sam Neill dies at 78

His family said Neill died with the dignity that characterised his whole life
Sam Neill, the acclaimed actor known for his memorable performances in Jurassic Park and Peaky Blinders, has died at the age of 78. His family confirmed that the New Zealand-born star passed away on Monday, July 13, in Sydney, Australia, surrounded by his loved ones.
In a statement, his family said Neill died “with the dignity that has characterised his whole life”, describing his passing as sudden and unexpected while noting that he remained cancer free. The family also expressed gratitude to the staff at St Vincent’s Private Hospital for their care and requested privacy as they come to terms with the loss.
According to the BBC, Sam Neill revealed in March 2023 that he had been diagnosed with a “ferocious” and aggressive form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The actor later shared in April this year that he was cancer free after undergoing CAR-T cell (Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell) therapy. Speaking to Australian outlet 7 News, Neill said a scan had shown “there is no cancer in my body”, calling the result “an extraordinary thing”. In a statement confirming his death, his family said Neill had “remained cancer free” and described his passing as “sudden and unexpected”.
Sam Neill built a remarkable career that stretched across continents, moving from his early beginnings in New Zealand theatre to becoming one of Hollywood’s most recognisable character actors. Born Nigel Neill in Omagh, Northern Ireland, in 1947, he moved with his family to Aotearoa New Zealand in 1954, where he grew up in Christchurch. After briefly studying law at university, he found his calling in acting, beginning on stage before making his screen debut in the New Zealand television series The City of No in 1971.
By the late 1970s, Neill had established himself in Australian cinema, earning wider recognition for his role as Frank in Gillian Armstrong’s acclaimed 1979 film My Brilliant Career, which also helped launch the careers of Armstrong and actor Judy Davis. His performances soon attracted international attention, leading to his Hollywood debut in Omen III: The Final Conflict and a string of major roles throughout the 1980s, including playing Michael Chamberlain in Evil Angels, a drama based on the Lindy Chamberlain case.
The 1990s cemented Neill’s global fame, with roles in blockbuster and cult favourites including Jurassic Park, The Hunt for Red October, Event Horizon, The Piano and Sirens. He became forever associated with palaeontologist Dr Alan Grant, reprising the role in Jurassic Park III and later returning to the franchise in Jurassic World Dominion and Jurassic World Rebirth.
Despite his international success, Neill remained deeply connected to New Zealand and Australia, continuing to take on local projects such as The Dish, Little Fish, Sweet Country, Palm Beach, Ride Like a Girl, The Twelve and Taika Waititi’s beloved adventure comedy Hunt for the Wilderpeople.
Away from acting, Neill enjoyed life on his Central Otago farm, where he owned vineyards and regularly shared glimpses of his rural life online, including his collection of animals — many of which were humorously named after actors he had worked with, including a ram named Hugo Weaving and a cow named Helena Bonham Carter.
Even during his health struggles, Neill continued working, with several projects still awaiting release, including The Fox, Godzilla x Kong: Supernova and The Last Resort. He also reflected on his extraordinary journey in his 2024 memoir Did I Ever Tell You This, where he wrote about his passion for acting and his reluctance to step away from work. Speaking to The Guardian, he said: “I probably work more than I should, but that’s because I enjoy it so much,” adding that the thought of not working filled him with dread.