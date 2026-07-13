Sam Neill dies at 78: All about the rare type of lymphoma cancer that he had

Neill's family have not disclosed what caused his death, but were clear about one thing: it was not his cancer. "It is with immense sadness that the whānau [family] of Sam Neill share the news of his passing on Monday 13th July, in Sydney, Australia. Sam was surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterised his whole life," the family said in a statement. "The loss was sudden and unexpected but blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer free."