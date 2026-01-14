GOLD/FOREX
Iran crisis: US calls on personnel in region to withdraw, Saudi takes a stand

Rights Groups say more than 2,400 protesters have been killed in recent days

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor and Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
Protesters once again taking to the streets of Tehran on Saturday, January 10, 2026.
UGC via AP
The tension is palpable as Iran’s protests intensify. What began as demonstrations against worsening economic living conditions have taken a violent turn in recent days. Thought to be one of the serious challenges to clerical rule in decades, it has resulted in bloody clashes between security personnel and the masses, with the outside world weighing in too. Rights groups say more than 2,400 protesters have been killed. As rage consumed the nation and US President publicly urged Iranians to continue their protests, the US called on key personnel to leave certain Middle Eastern bases, a US official told Reuters. Here’s a look at the latest happenings in Iran.

Saudi's stand

Dubai: Saudi Arabia has told Iran it will not allow its airspace or territory to be used to harm it, two sources close to the kingdom's government told AFP on Wednesday.

Washington calls on some personnel to leave Middle East bases

The United States began withdrawing personnel from key Middle East bases, a US official told Reuters this evening, calling it a precautionary posture change.

The move followed warnings from Tehran that it would strike American bases in the region if Washington intervened militarily in Iran.

Travel disruptions

The unrest has led to significant travel disruptions, cancelled flights and foreign governments issuing safety warnings for their citizens.

The situation has led to widespread transport interruptions and communications blackouts, prompting foreign ministries worldwide to reassess travel guidance for their nationals.

Among those urging people to avoid non-essential travel are US, India, Canada, Kuwait, and Pakistan.

For the whole list, click here.

Iran asks UN to step in

Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, called on the UN secretary-general and the Security Council to denounce the United States for provoking violence and issuing threats of military action against Iran.

In a letter sent to UN Secretary-General António Guterres and Somalia’s UN ambassador Abukar Dahir Osman, the Security Council’s rotating president for January, Iravani alleged that US President Donald Trump is inciting violence within Iran.

