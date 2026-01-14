Rights Groups say more than 2,400 protesters have been killed in recent days
Dubai: Saudi Arabia has told Iran it will not allow its airspace or territory to be used to harm it, two sources close to the kingdom's government told AFP on Wednesday.
The United States began withdrawing personnel from key Middle East bases, a US official told Reuters this evening, calling it a precautionary posture change.
The move followed warnings from Tehran that it would strike American bases in the region if Washington intervened militarily in Iran.
The unrest has led to significant travel disruptions, cancelled flights and foreign governments issuing safety warnings for their citizens.
The situation has led to widespread transport interruptions and communications blackouts, prompting foreign ministries worldwide to reassess travel guidance for their nationals.
Among those urging people to avoid non-essential travel are US, India, Canada, Kuwait, and Pakistan.
Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, called on the UN secretary-general and the Security Council to denounce the United States for provoking violence and issuing threats of military action against Iran.
In a letter sent to UN Secretary-General António Guterres and Somalia’s UN ambassador Abukar Dahir Osman, the Security Council’s rotating president for January, Iravani alleged that US President Donald Trump is inciting violence within Iran.
