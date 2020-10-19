Dubai: A 27-year-old Syrian man, who was stabbed by five stateless men in Kuwait, has succumbed from his injuries, local media reported.
Two days ago, a row erupted between two Syrians and five Bidoons, in which knifes and sharp objects were used. The victim was rushed to Al Sabah hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Five others and another Syrian expat, involved in the row, sustained injuries. They were taken by friends to Farwaniya hospital in an attempt to escape with the murder.
Six people, five stateless and a Syrian expat were arrested and referred to the Public Prosecution.
Upon investigation, an 18-year-old Bidoon suspect, confessed to stabbing the victim with a knife that went through his back to the chest and led to his death.
However, the main suspect denied that the murder was premeditated and that the victim’s death was a result of a spontaneous fight that took place in Sulaibiya neighbourhood.
Six people have been remanded pending further investigations and trial.