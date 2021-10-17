Dubai: A young Jordanian man was found hanging in front of his house in Irbid, north of Amman, local media reported.
Security services on Saturday received a report about a man in his 30s found hanging in front of his house in the town of Al Mashare’ in the northern Jordan Valley.
Police teams from the Al Mashare’ Security Centre arrived at the scene where they found the body of the man hanging in front of his house. He was hanged with a metal wire, the source said.
The body was transferred to the Forensic Medicine Department of the Northern Region. Security services in Irbid launched an investigation into the incident.