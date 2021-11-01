Dubai: A Jordanian woman’s dream wedding turned into nightmare after her hairdresser wiped out all the makeup in revenge after her groom refused to pay the bill, local media reported.
The bride was shocked to see her husband refusing to pay for her costly makeup - JD 300 (Dh1500) - and this infuriated the hairdresser who decided to wipe out her facial makeup in revenge for the groom’s refusal.
According to media reports, the groom is said to have gone to the beauty salon to pick up his wife-to-be and take her to the wedding hall. However, he was shocked to see his partner’s makeup bill and when asked to pay JD300, he refused, saying it is too much.
This put the bride in an embarrassing situation and to make things worse, the hairdresser refused to let her leave the salon without paying. The dispute ended with the hairdresser deciding to wipe out the bride’s makeup, with the man still refusing to pay the bill.