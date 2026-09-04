The government says Farah will help explain decisions, policies and public information
Dubai: Jordan has introduced an artificial intelligence-generated government spokesperson named Farah, giving a virtual woman a public-facing role in explaining official decisions, policies and government projects and almost immediately making her the subject of jokes, curiosity and commentary online.
The government said the service was launched as part of its continuing efforts to use digital technology and artificial intelligence to communicate with the public, explain government decisions and policies and make information more accessible.
Farah appeared as a female robot-like figure created using artificial intelligence, and her debut quickly drew attention, and humour, from social media users.
Some responded to the launch with jokes about the digital spokesperson’s appearance, name and role.
“Farah, the electronic government spokesperson ... I can see artificial sadness in your eyes,” one user wrote.
Another suggested that Farah should be given a surname, jokingly proposing “Farah Al-Sanaye’a”, a play on the Arabic word for something manufactured or artificially made.
Others joined in with similarly light-hearted comments.
Others asked why Farah was not wearing a hijab, suggested alternative names such as Rashida, Naziha or Sharifa, or joked about whether people would now pay greater attention to government statements because of the new spokesperson.