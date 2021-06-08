Dubai: King Abdullah II of Jordan on Tuesday called for dialogue in the best interest of the nation, state news agency Petra said.
“Everyone needs to sit at the dialogue table for the nation’s interest, irrespective of different views,” King Abdullah said during a meeting with top officials at Al Husseiniya Palace in Amman.
He emphasised that doors are open to all proposals and different views in path towards reform, but on the grounds of mutual respect, openness and seriousness in the interest of Jordan.
King Abdullah said it is everyone’s duty to preserve the parliament’s confidence, its image and reputation among the Jordanian people.
The king’s remarks came two days after attacks on security forces by the supporters of lawmaker Osama Al Ajarmeh, who was dismissed for insulting the parliament and stirring riots.
“Updating the political system should be associated with public administration reforms and economic development as an integrated process based on the rule of law,” King Abdullah said.
He highlighted the need to determine the ultimate goal of the political reform and then develop a comprehensive plan to achieve this goal.
King Abdullah underlined the importance of encouraging drawing investment into the country to reduce poverty and unemployment.