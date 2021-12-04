Dubai: A Jordanian Imam of an Irbid mosque is under investigation for allegedly giving the Friday sermon while infected with COVID-19, media in jordan reported.
The Ministry of Endowment and Islamic Affairs and Holy Sanctuaries said it is investigating social media reports that alleged that a COVID-infected Imam in Irbid has given the Friday sermon.
The ministry added that the Imam has been referred for investigation to ensure the authenticity of the reports being circulated on social media.
Earlier last month, Jordan entered the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic with its weekly infections soaring to about 20,000 cases, according to its health ministry.
It is worrying to see the positive test rate rising to eight per cent, Adel Balbisi, secretary-general of the health ministry, was quoted as saying by the state-run Petra news agency.
However, Balbisi added that the hospital capacity for treating patients is still within “comfortable levels,” as the occupancy percentage of ICU, isolation and ventilator beds has yet to exceed 30 per cent.
COVID-19 vaccines are sufficient in Jordan, he said, urging citizens and residents to get inoculated.