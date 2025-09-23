GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Israel shuts Allenby Crossing with Jordan, stranding Palestinians ‘until further notice’

Closure follows deadly attack; Palestinians lose only direct route out of West Bank

Last updated:
Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
2 MIN READ
Israeli security forces close off a road leading to the King Hussein (Allenby) bridge, the main border crossing between the Israel-occupied West Bank and Jordan, following a shooting attack on September 18, 2025.
Israeli security forces close off a road leading to the King Hussein (Allenby) bridge, the main border crossing between the Israel-occupied West Bank and Jordan, following a shooting attack on September 18, 2025.
AFP

Dubai: Israel said on Tuesday it will close the Allenby Crossing — the only gateway between the West Bank and Jordan not requiring passage through Israel — from Wednesday “until further notice,” stranding thousands of Palestinians who rely on it as their only exit route.

The closure follows a deadly attack last week in which a Jordanian truck driver hired to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza killed two Israeli soldiers at the crossing in a stabbing and shooting assault. The crossing has since operated intermittently, but aid trucks bound for Gaza have remained blocked.

The Israel Airports Authority, which oversees the crossing, said the move came at the direction of the political leadership, according to media reports. Palestinian and Jordanian officials confirmed the decision, calling it an indefinite shutdown.

“The Israeli side has informed us of the closure of the Al Karama crossing starting tomorrow, Wednesday, until further notice, in both directions,” said Nazmi Muhanna, head of the Palestinian General Authority for Crossings and Borders, in a statement.

Only international outlet

The Jordanian Public Security Directorate also confirmed the closure of the crossing — known in Jordan as the King Hussein Bridge — saying it was being shut to both passengers and cargo “until further notice.”

The Allenby Crossing, located in the Jordan Valley, has been the only international outlet for Palestinians in the West Bank since Israel occupied the territory in 1967.

Its closure effectively traps West Bank residents inside, heightening fears of further restrictions amid the Gaza war.

The decision also coincides with mounting diplomatic pressure on Israel, as France on Tuesday joined a string of Western nations, including the UK, Canada and Australia, in formally recognizing a Palestinian state. Israel reacted angrily, calling the move a “reward for terror,” while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly vowed there will “never be” a Palestinian state.

The indefinite closure of the crossing underscores Israel’s hardening posture as the conflict grinds on, cutting off a vital lifeline for Palestinians at a moment of escalating diplomatic isolation.

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
Show More
Related Topics:
IsraelGaza

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Israeli soldiers lead blindfolded detainees along a street during a military raid in Dura, south of Hebron, in the occupied West Bank.

Shooting at Israeli border crossing with Jordan kills 2

2m read
Israeli security forces gather by a body next to a bus at the Ramot road junction in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem on September 8, 2025.

6 killed, 15 hurt in Jerusalem shooting attack

3m read
Several countries, including France and Britain, have pledged to recognise a Palestinian state during the UN General Assembly later this month.

Israel threatens action over Palestine recognition

2m read
Lana Nusseibeh said the Abraham Accords were designed to support Palestinians and their “legitimate aspiration for an independent state.”

UAE warns Israel on West Bank annexation

2m read