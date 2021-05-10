File picture: Israeli security forces at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound. Image Credit: AFP

Jordan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriate Affairs on Sunday summoned the Chargé d’Affaires at the Israeli embassy in Amman.

The move confirms the Jordanian government’s protest and condemnation of the continuous Israeli Occupation violations against Al Aqsa Mosque, and the recent attacks on Jerusalemites, especially in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood in Occupied East Jerusalem.

The Secretary-General of the ministry, Ambassador Yousef Al Batayneh assured the Chargé d’Affaires that the recent Israeli Occupation confrontations against Al-Aqsa Mosque constitute a violation of international law and the historical and legal status quo and must be stopped immediately.

Al Batayneh warned him of the consequences of continuing violations, provocations and escalation.

He emphasized that what the Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) did are provocative, unacceptable and condemned actions.

He also stressed the need to respect the sanctity of the mosque and the freedom of worshippers.

Al Batayneh called on the Chargé d’Affaires to convey a message to the authorities in Tel Aviv, emphasizing that they must adhere to their obligations as an occupying power in East Jerusalem under international law and stop the violations and attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque and Jerusalemites, as well as stopping all displacement procedures of the residents of the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood from their homes, as they must be treated as protected residents in accordance with international law, therefore, the Israeli Occupation authorities have no right to forcibly displace them from their homes.

Al Batayneh also affirmed the invalidity of court decisions of the Israeli Occupation on Occupied East Jerusalem based on international humanitarian law and called on the Israeli Occupation authorities to respect the provisions of international law regarding this issue.

He called on them to also respect the right of the people to their homes, which they inhabited after the signing of agreements between the Jordanian government and the heads of families in 1956, which is an ongoing right.

Earlier Sunday, hundreds of Jordanians carried out protests outside the Israeli Occupation Embassy in Amman to denounce the continuing violations of the rights of Palestinians in Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.