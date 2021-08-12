Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid inaugurates Israel's diplomatic mission, in the presence of Minister Delegate to the Moroccan Foreign Ministry Mohcine Jazouli, in Rabat, Morocco August 12, 2021. Image Credit: REUTERS

Rabat: Israel officially opened a liaison office in Morocco on Thursday on the sidelines of a visit by its foreign minister after relations with the North African country were normalised last year.

In December 2020, Morocco became the fourth Arab country that year to establish ties with Israel after the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan.

“Historic moment: we have inaugurated the Israeli representation in Morocco during a solemn ceremony,” the Jewish state’s top diplomat Yair Lapid wrote on Twitter.

The office was opened in a low-key ceremony in the capital Rabat, in the presence of Morocco’s minister for African affairs, Mohcine Jazouli.

Lapid also wrote that President Isaac Herzog invited King Mohammed VI to visit Israel, in a letter delivered to his Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita.

At the end of 2020 Israel’s former premier Benjamin Netanyahu had also invited the monarch to visit, but no official response to the invitation was forthcoming.

On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Lapid’s trip “significant for Israel, Morocco, and the broader region”.

“The United States will continue to work with Israel and Morocco to strengthen all aspects of our partnerships and create a more peaceful, secure, and prosperous future for all the people of the Middle East,” Blinken said in a statement.

The American embassy in Rabat said ties between the two countries generated “real benefits” for both sides, including direct commercial flights and economic cooperation.

Lapid also tweeted on Thursday that a mezuzah - a case containing a parchment with passages from the Torah - was hung at the entrance to Israel’s new diplomatic office.

On Wednesday, the two countries signed accords on political consultations, aviation and culture.

Lapid was in Morocco’s commercial capital Casablanca on Wednesday to visit the Beth Al synagogue before later flying home.

Morocco hosts the Arab world’s largest Jewish community of some 3,000 people, the remnant of a once much larger community. Some 700,000 Jews of Moroccan descent live in Israel.

Morocco and Israel maintained liaison offices in the 1990s, before closing them during the second Palestinian intifada, or uprising, that raged from 2000 to 2005.