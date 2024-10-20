Fighting raged on two fronts Sunday as Israel targeted what it said was a Hezbollah "command centre" in the Lebanese capital, while in Gaza rescuers reported 73 people killed in a single air strike.

The strikes on Hezbollah's south Beirut stronghold came after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused the Iran-backed group of attempting to assassinate him by targeting his residence.

It also came as Israelis marked the major week-long Jewish holiday of Sukkot, which last year saw the October 7 Hamas attack that sparked the Gaza war.

Lebanon's official National News Agency (NNA) said Israel's strikes on Beirut hit a residential building in Haret Hreik near a mosque and a hospital.

The Israeli military said it hit a Hezbollah "command centre of Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters" and underground weapons facility in Beirut, and that it also killed three Hezbollah militants in other strikes.

It later said about 70 projectiles fired from Lebanon crossed into Israel within a matter of minutes, and that it intercepted some of them.

Gaza's civil defence agency meanwhile said an Israeli air strike on a residential area killed at least 73 Palestinians in Beit Lahia in the territory's north.

"Our civil defence crews recovered 73 martyrs and a large number of wounded as a result of the Israeli air force targeting a residential area... in Beit Lahia in northern Gaza," said civil defence agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal.

A cloud of smoke erupts following an Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs on October 19, 2024. Image Credit: AFP

The Israeli military said it struck a "Hamas terror target". It added that the toll figures given by Gaza authorities "do not align" with the information it possessed.

The military pressed its offensives in both Gaza and Lebanon, where it said its forces "struck approximately 175 terror targets".

The military said it continued to operate in northern, central and southern parts of Gaza.

"The troops eliminated dozens of terrorists during close-quarter encounters on the ground and aerial strikes" across Gaza, it said.

'Grave mistake': Netanyahu

Netanyahu has accused Hezbollah of trying to assassinate him, with the Middle East already on edge after Israel had vowed retaliation for an Iranian missile barrage.

Netanyahu's office said a drone was launched towards his residence in the central town of Caesarea but he and his wife were not home and there were no injuries.

"The attempt by Iran's proxy Hezbollah to assassinate me and my wife today was a grave mistake," Netanyahu said in a statement.

"Anyone who tries to harm Israel's citizens will pay a heavy price," he said in comments directed at Tehran and "its proxies", which include Lebanon's Hezbollah, a group Israel has been at war with since late September.

Israeli security forces stand guard near a barrier on a street leading to the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Caesarea on October 19, 2024. Image Credit: AFP

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer told Netanyahu that he was "alarmed" to hear about the attack in a phone call between the pair, the UK leader's office said.

The Lebanese group did not acknowledge the attack but late on Saturday Iran's United Nations mission said "this action was taken" by Hezbollah.

Israeli military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said a drone "hit a building in Caesarea, while trying to hit the prime minister".

Caesarea is about 20 kilometres (12 miles) south of the Haifa city area, which Hezbollah has regularly targeted.

Ofek Mor, a 20-year-old Caesarea resident, said he felt "unsafe like I've never felt before in Israel".

Israeli army said about 200 projectiles had been fired on Saturday by Hezbollah targeting the country amid the ongoing war between Israel and the Lebanese armed group.

"As of 23:00 (2000 GMT), approximately 200 projectiles that were fired by the Hezbollah terrorist organisation have crossed from Lebanon into Israel today," the military said in a statement, as sirens blared across northern Israel at regular intervals throughout the day.

IDF releases new footage of Sinwar

The Israeli army has released footage of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and his family seen in an underground Gaza tunnel hours before Hamas launched the October 7 attack.

The footage shows Sinwar along with his children and wife moving through a tunnel, while the Hamas leader appears to be stocking up on supplies ahead of the group's attack on Israel, military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said at a televised briefing while showing the grainy images.

New evacuation orders

The Israeli army ordered civilians located near buildings "affiliated with Hezbollah" in two neighbourhoods in south Beirut to immediately evacuate early Sunday, marking the facilities on two maps and saying the military would "work against" them soon.

"You are located near facilities and interests affiliated with Hezbollah, which the IDF will work against in the near future," army spokesman Avichay Adraee said on Telegram. "For your safety and the safety of your family members, you must evacuate the building and those adjacent to it immediately and move away from it for a distance of no less than 500 meters."

A cloud of smoke erupts following an Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs on October 19, 2024. Image Credit: AFP

Hamas 'a reality'

While fighting a two-front war, in Lebanon and in Gaza, Israel has also vowed to respond to Iran's October 1 missile barrage with a "deadly, precise and surprising" attack, according to Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant.

Iran said it had fired 200 missiles at its arch-foe in response to the killing of an Iranian general and Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah.

Gaza's civil defence agency on Saturday said that a sweeping Israeli military operation had killed more than 400 people in two weeks in the territory's north.

Hamas ally Hezbollah has vowed to intensify attacks on Israel and on Saturday launched rocket barrages at Israel's north, where rescuers said one man was killed by shrapnel.

Hamas, Hezbollah and allied Iran-backed groups in the region have vowed to keep fighting after Israeli troops on Wednesday killed the Palestinian movement's leader Yahya Sinwar in Gaza, more than a year into the war triggered by Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack on Israel.

"Hamas is a reality in Palestine that no one can ignore, no one can destroy," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told state TV on Saturday after meeting a Hamas representative in Istanbul.

'Unspeakable horrors'

Israel, vowing to stop Hamas militants from regrouping in northern Gaza, launched a major air and ground assault on October 6, tightening its siege on the war-battered area and sending tens of thousands of people fleeing.

Civil defence agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal said "we have recovered more than 400 martyrs from the various targeted areas in the northern Gaza Strip", including Jabalia and its refugee camp, since Israel's operation began.

Contacted by AFP, the Israeli military said it was looking into the civil defence agency's reports from Gaza, including that an overnight air raid on Jabalia killed 33 people.

A Palestinian youth reacts upon seeing the bodies of relatives killed in an overnight Israeli airstrike in the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, in front of the al-Maamadani on October 12, 2024. Image Credit: AFP

"More than a year has passed, and every day our blood is shed," displaced Gazan Nasser Shaqura said outside a hospital in Deir el-Balah, where victims of an Israeli air strike were taken.

"Every day, every hour, there is a massacre," he said. "This is what our lives have become".

Palestinians are living through "unspeakable horrors" in the north of the Gaza Strip, the UN's acting humanitarian chief Joyce Msuya said on X.

Hospital under fire

The violence has dashed hopes that Sinwar's death could bring the war to an end or lead to the swift release of 97 hostages still held by militants in Gaza, including 34 the Israeli military says are dead.

Israelis rallied again in Tel Aviv calling for a deal to free the captives.

The war was sparked by the unprecedented Hamas attack last year that resulted in the deaths of 1,206 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of official Israeli figures.

Israel's campaign to crush Hamas and bring back the hostages has killed 42,519 people in Gaza, mostly civilians, according to data from the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory, figures the UN considers reliable.

This handout picture provided by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), shows fire and smoke billowing from the site of an Israeli air strike around tents for displaced people inside the walls of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip early on October 14, 2024. (Photo by United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) / AFP) / === RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / HO / UNRWA"- NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS === Image Credit: AFP

The director of the Indonesian Hospital in north Gaza said Israeli forces were shelling the facility. Gaza's health ministry said two patients had died, blaming the Israeli siege and lack of medical supplies.

The Israeli military that reported troops operating near the facility but said "no intentional fire" had been directed at it.

The Israeli army said two soldiers "fell in combat in northern Gaza" Saturday, taking to 357 the death toll among troops in Gaza since the start of the ground offensive in late October 2023.

Strikes on Lebanon

Defence ministers from the G7 rich nations - Italy, France, Germany, Britain, Japan, Canada and the United States - called on Iran to stop supporting Hamas and Hezbollah.

In a statement after a meeting in Italy, they also expressed concern over "the risk of further escalation" in the Middle East as well as "threats" to the security of UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon.

Wrecked cars sit at the site of an Israeli air strike in the Basta area, in Beirut, on October 11, 2024, amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hezbollah. Image Credit: AFP

In Lebanon, where Israel last month escalated air raids and deployed ground forces after nearly a year of cross-border exchanges with Hezbollah, state media and the health ministry reported more deadly strikes Saturday.

Israel said its air force had struck "Hezbollah weapons storage facilities" and an intelligence centre in the group's south Beirut stronghold. Ground forces continued "targeted" raids in southern Lebanon.