GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Iraqi parliamentary candidate killed in Baghdad car bombing

Killing of Safaa Al Mashhadani comes just ahead of Iraq’s November elections

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Safa Al Mashhadani was murdered in a bomb attack
Safa Al Mashhadani was murdered in a bomb attack
Supplied

Dubai: A member of Baghdad’s Provincial Council and parliamentary candidate for the Sovereignty Alliance, Safaa Al Mashhadani, was killed early Wednesday when an explosive device detonated beneath his vehicle during a field tour in Al Tarmiyah, north of the Iraqi capital, officials said.

The blast caused his immediate death, marking the first political assassination linked to Iraq’s upcoming parliamentary elections, scheduled for November 11.

The Sovereignty Alliance, led by Khamis Al Khanjar and Parliament Speaker Mahmoud Al Mashhadani, is one of the country’s most prominent Sunni political blocs. It currently holds 63 seats in the House of Representatives, according to the results of the 2021 parliamentary elections, and is fielding candidates across key provinces including Baghdad, Kirkuk, Diyala, Salah Al Din, Nineveh, and Anbar.

The assassination has heightened fears of renewed political violence as Iraq enters a tense electoral season. Condolences poured in for Al Mashhadani’s family across social media platforms, where supporters recalled his outspoken stance against armed groups and his advocacy for the displaced residents of Jurf Al Sakhar, whom he sought to help return to their homes.

The killing has drawn widespread condemnation within Iraq’s political and civic circles, reviving concerns over the safety of candidates and activists in a country still grappling with sporadic violence and assassinations that have plagued recent election cycles.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

UAE's first Iraq Fest draws 15,000 to Dubai's Expo City

UAE's first Iraq Fest draws 15,000 to Dubai's Expo City

6m read
Authorities said they were still assessing the full scale of the damage and investigating the cause of the failure.

Bridge collapse in Karbala leaves 3 dead, 6 injured

1m read
Viral video shows man painting dog blue, triggers outrage

Man paints dog blue in viral video, sparking outrage

1m read
Iraqi stage and screen legend Salima Khudair dies at 79 after decades-long career

Veteran Iraqi actress Salima Khudair dies at 79

2m read