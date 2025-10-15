Killing of Safaa Al Mashhadani comes just ahead of Iraq’s November elections
Dubai: A member of Baghdad’s Provincial Council and parliamentary candidate for the Sovereignty Alliance, Safaa Al Mashhadani, was killed early Wednesday when an explosive device detonated beneath his vehicle during a field tour in Al Tarmiyah, north of the Iraqi capital, officials said.
The blast caused his immediate death, marking the first political assassination linked to Iraq’s upcoming parliamentary elections, scheduled for November 11.
The Sovereignty Alliance, led by Khamis Al Khanjar and Parliament Speaker Mahmoud Al Mashhadani, is one of the country’s most prominent Sunni political blocs. It currently holds 63 seats in the House of Representatives, according to the results of the 2021 parliamentary elections, and is fielding candidates across key provinces including Baghdad, Kirkuk, Diyala, Salah Al Din, Nineveh, and Anbar.
The assassination has heightened fears of renewed political violence as Iraq enters a tense electoral season. Condolences poured in for Al Mashhadani’s family across social media platforms, where supporters recalled his outspoken stance against armed groups and his advocacy for the displaced residents of Jurf Al Sakhar, whom he sought to help return to their homes.
The killing has drawn widespread condemnation within Iraq’s political and civic circles, reviving concerns over the safety of candidates and activists in a country still grappling with sporadic violence and assassinations that have plagued recent election cycles.
