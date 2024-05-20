Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi was killed in a helicopter crash in mountainous terrain near the Azerbaijan border, officials and state media said on Monday. The helicopter was also carrying Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and six other passengers and crew.

Here are reactions to the news:

CHARLES MICHEL, PRESIDENT OF THE EUROPEAN COUNCIL: "The European Union expresses its sincere condolences for the death of President Raisi and Foreign Minister Abdollahian, as well as other members of their delegation and crew in a helicopter accident. Our thoughts go to the families."

RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTER SERGEI LAVROV: Raisi and Abdollahian were known as "true, reliable friends of our country". Their role in strengthening mutually beneficial Russian-Iranian cooperation and trusting partnership is invaluable. We sincerely extend our condolences to the families and friends of the victims, as well as to the entire friendly people of Iran. Our thoughts and hearts are with you in this sad hour."

JAPAN'S GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON YOSHIMASA HAYASHI: Japan expresses its deepest condolences to the government and people of Iran over the death of President Raisi and the foreign minister.

VENEZUELAN PRESIDENT NICOLAS MADURO: "...Deeply saddened to have to say goodbye to an exemplary person, an extraordinary leader of the world as our brother Ebrahim is, and will always be, an excellent human being, defender of the sovereignty of his people and unconditional friend of our country.

"From Bolivarian lands, we express our deepest condolences to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and wish for divine consolation for such a sensitive loss. We join the feelings of his family and our Iranian brothers and sisters in these difficult moments."

MARYAM RAJAVI, PRESIDENT-ELECT OF THE PARIS-BASED NATIONAL COUNCIL OF RESISTANCE OF IRAN OPPOSITION GROUP: "This represents a monumental and irreparable strategic blow to the mullahs' Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and the entire regime, notorious for its executions and massacres. It will trigger a series of repercussions and crises within theocratic tyranny, which will spur rebellious youths into action.

"The curse of mothers and those seeking justice for the executed, along with the damnation of the Iranian people and history, mark the legacy of Ebrahim Raisi, the notorious perpetrator of the 1988 massacre of political prisoners."

EGYPTIAN PRESIDENT ABDEL FATTAH EL SISI: "The president of the Arab Republic of Egypt extends his sincere condolences and sympathy to the brotherly Iranian people, and prays that the deceased Iranian President and the departed may rest in God Almighty's mercy, and grant their families patience and solace, expressing the solidarity of the Arab Republic of Egypt with the Iranian leadership and people in this terrible incident."

LEBANON'S IRAN-BACKED HEZBOLLAH GROUP: Said it mourned "with deep sadness the martyrdom of Raisi, Abdollahian and others in a tragic incident." It offered condolences to the Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, the religious authorities, the leaders of Iran and its patient people.

It praised the struggle of the martyrs in defending the causes of the nation and their service to Iran, calling upon God to bless them with His mercy, to protect Khamenei, and to grant Iran the ability to overcome the ordeal with patience and determination.

"I express my deepest sympathies and sincere condolences to the bereaved families, the government and the people of Iran. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of President Raisi and his entourage."

JORDAN'S KING ABDULLAH: "My deepest condolences to the brothers, leadership, government and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the death of Brother President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Brother Hossein Amir Abdullahian and those accompanying them, may God have mercy on them all. We stand in solidarity with our brothers in Iran in this difficult circumstance"

SYRIAN PRESIDENT BASHAR AL ASSAD: In a statement of condolence, Assad affirmed Syria's solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Iran and the families of the dead, adding that Raisi's dedication to his work and duties had taken him to East Azerbaijan to inaugurate a vital project for his country, where he was martyred in the line of duty.

Assad added that Syria had worked with the late president to ensure strategic ties between Syria and Iran remained prosperous, recalling Raisi's important visit to Syria as part of enhancing ties for the benefit of both nations.

IRAQ PRIME MINISTER MOHAMMED SHIA AL SUDANI: "We extend our heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic, Ali Khamenei, and to the nation of Iran, its government and people.

"We express our solidarity with the brotherly Iranian people and the officials of the Islamic Republic during this painful tragedy."

HAMAS: The statement conveyed Hamas' "deepest condolences...for "this immense loss." It praised the deceased Iranian leaders for supporting the Palestinian cause and resistance against Israel and expressed confidence that Iran's "deep-rooted institutions" will enable it to overcome "the repercussions of this great loss."

MOHAMMED ALI AL HOUTHI, HEAD OF YEMEN'S HOUTHI SUPREME REVOLUTIONARY COMMITTEE: "We ask God to grant their families patience and solace. Verily we belong to Allah and to Him we shall return. The Iranian people will remain adhering to the loyal leaders of their people, by God's will."

QATAR'S EMIR SHEIKH TAMIN BIN HAMAD AL THANI: "Sincere condolences to the government and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran...asking God Almighty for mercy and forgiveness for them and for their families with patience and solace. We belong to Allah and to Him we shall return."

PAKISTAN PRIME MINISTER SHEHBAZ SHARIF: "The great Iranian nation will overcome this tragedy with customary courage. Pakistan will observe a day of mourning and the flag will fly at half mast as a mark of respect for President Raisi and his companions and in solidarity with brotherly Iran."